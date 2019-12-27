Play

Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Smith logged a trio of limited practices heading into the clash, and with the Ravens locked into the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Smith is firmly uncertain. If he's unavailable, look for Brandon Carr and Anthony Averett to be the primary beneficiaries for snaps.

