Smith and the Ravens agreed to terms on a contract Monday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Coach John Harbaugh made it known Friday that the team would like to re-sign Smith for next season, and the franchise followed through with that notion. Although the veteran missed six games through the middle of the season with a knee injury, he produced 30 tackles (28 solo), one sack and one interception in 2019. With Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Tavon Young (neck) all under contract for next season, it's unclear what sort of role Smith will serve in the secondary next season.

