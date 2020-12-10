Smith (groin) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice.
Smith missed Tuesday's game against Dallas due to the groin issue, so this news isn't quite surprising. It's likely that Smith will need to practice in some capacity this week to have a chance to play Monday, so expect his practice availability Friday and Saturday to paint a better picture for his chances to suit up.
