Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Suiting up Sunday
Smith (Achilles) is active for Sunday's tilt against Minnesota.
Smith's active status comes as a bit of a surprise after he was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday prior to logging limited participation on Friday. He'll be expected to start, though Marlon Humphrey could see some extra snaps if Smith is at all limited.
