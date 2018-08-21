Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Suspended four games
Smith (Achilles) will be suspended for the first four games of the season for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Smith enjoyed a quick recovery from the Achilles tear he suffered in December, making it back for the start of training camp and even playing in a preseason game Aug. 9 against the Rams. The Ravens nonetheless face the prospect of playing without their top cornerback for the first four weeks of the season, with Smith headed for another suspension after serving a four-game ban for violating the PED policy while he was injured at the end of last year. Baltimore likely will open the season with Brandon Carr and Marlon Humprey starting on the outside while Tavon Young mans the slot in nickel packages.
