Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Takes pick to paydirt
Smith posted four solo tackles, three pass breakups and returned an interception for a touchdown Thursday against the Dolphins.
This was Smith's second touchdown of the season and his third of his career. However, he still doesn't consistently log high tackle counts, so if he can't add turnovers, it's tough for Smith to become an IDP asset.
