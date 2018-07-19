Smith (Achilles) was in uniform for the first day of training camp Thursday, but is expected to be brought along slowly, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Smith was able to avoid the Ravens' Physically Unable to Perform list despite being just seven months past a significant Achilles injury. While he's expected to be eased back into the swing of things, it sounds like Smith is making significant progress in his recovery, which bodes well for his availability for the start of the regular season.