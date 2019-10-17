Smith (knee) said he'll warm up before Sunday's tilt against Seattle and see how he, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Smith resumed participating in individual drills this week, but he has yet to practice in full since suffering an MCL sprain during Baltimore's season opener. The veteran is certainly a long shot to suit up against Seattle on Sunday, and it appears likely that the Ravens will opt to keep him sidelined until after their bye week at least. Coming off the bye, Baltimore will face off against the Patriots in Week 9.