Smith (knee) hasn't practiced yet and won't play in Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Coach John Harbaugh still won't stamp a timeframe on Smith's return to action, but it couldn't come sooner. Through four games without Smith, the Ravens have allowed 305.3 passing yards per game. Until Smith can return, though, expect Brandon Carr to continue starting opposite Marlon Humphrey.