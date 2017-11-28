Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Will play Monday
Smith (Achilles) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Texans.
Smith has been battling the injury for about two months but has yet to miss a game, which won't change Monday. The 29-year-old will hope to continue his lockdown season against DeAndre Hopkins and the Texans in Week 12.
