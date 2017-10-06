Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Will play Sunday
Smith (Achilles) will play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Smith was held out of practice the last two days with an Achilles injury, but it looks like the extra rest was all the cornerback needed to be ready to go this weekend. Look for Smith to be a full go Sunday in Oakland.
