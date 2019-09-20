Play

Smith (knee) will miss Sunday's game against Kansas City, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Smith missed last week's contest against Arizona and he wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week because of the knee injury. Head coach Jon Harbaugh said that the veteran is making progress in his recovery, but for now Anthony Averett will take the starting role opposite Marlon Humphrey on Sunday.

