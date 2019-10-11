Smith (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It will be the veteran cornerback's fifth straight absence as he continues his recovery from an MCL injury. Smith didn't practice again this week and could very well be sidelined through Baltimore's Week 8 bye, though the team hasn't provided an official return timetable.

