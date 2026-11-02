Coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Fagnano (knee) "is fighting through a couple things" but has a chance to play Thursday against the Jaguars.

Baltimore's QB room experienced a cascade of injuries during Sunday's loss at Buffalo, with Lamar Jackson requiring thumb surgery and an upcoming IR stint, Tyler Huntley likely tending to a turf-toe injury and Fagnano dealing with a left knee issue and seemingly at least one more health concern. Jackson is feared to be out for the season, and Minter said Huntley "probably" won't play Thursday, which leaves Fagnano as the likely starter, assuming he's healthy enough to suit up.