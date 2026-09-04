Fagnano is included on the Ravens' initial 53-man roster, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Baltimore doesn't typically carry three QBs on the roster, but Fagnano essentially forced his way onto the club with a standout preseason. During exhibition play, he completed 74.7 percent of his 75 pass attempts for a league-high 509 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Fagnano isn't likely to threaten for playing time unless there are injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, however, as Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are firmly in place as the Ravens' top two QBs.