Fagnano (undisclosed) said that he hopes to be ready for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, but acknowledged he's not 100 percent following Sunday's loss to the Bills, Jonas Shafferof the Baltimore Banner reports.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Fagnano took some hard hits after replacing the Ravens' top two QBs (Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley). With Jackson slated to land on IR with a thumb injury and Huntley dealing with a toe issue, Fagnano may be pressed into a Week 9 start versus Jacksonville, provided he's not too banged up.