The Ravens have agreed to terms with Fagnano, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

In addition to signing Fagnano, an undrafted QB out of Connecticut, the Ravens brought in another UDFA signal caller, Diego Pavia (a 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist) via Vanderbilt. Per GM Eric DeCosta, the rookie duo will compete for slotting behind starter Lamar Jackson and his top backup Tyler Huntley. During the 2025 campaign, the 25-year-old Fagnano completed 69 percent of his passes in 12 games with UConn for 3,448 yards, with 28 touchdowns and one interception.