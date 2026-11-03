Fagnano was limited at Monday's walkthrough due to an ankle injury.

Fagnano took a hit to his left knee while subbing in for Lamar Jackson (right thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) during Sunday's loss at Buffalo, but the former's health concern has been confirmed to be to his ankle. While Jackson is out indefinitely and Huntley "probably" won't play Thursday against the Jaguars, Fagnano has a chance to play in that contest, per head coach Jesse Minter. Being limited to kick off Week 9 prep is a step in that direction, but Fagnano may need to upgrade to full Tuesday and/or Wednesday to avoid a game designation.