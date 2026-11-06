Fagnano completed 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding three rushes for 13 yards in the Ravens' 33-10 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Fagnano drew the start with both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) on injured reserve, and the undrafted rookie signal-caller unsurprisingly had a difficult night after also struggling in emergency duty against the Bills just four days earlier. Fagnano had been dealing with an ankle injury stemming from his aforementioned NFL debut and had little practice time on a short week, so offensive coordinator Declan Doyle kept the game plan simple and focused on the short areas of the field, resulting in Fagnano averaging just 3.3 yards per attempt. Both of Fagnano's second-half picks also led to Jacksonville field goals, making it a forgettable night overall. With the Ravens reportedly putting the finishing touches on a trade with the Cardinals for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Fagnano is likely to move into a reserve role as soon as a Week 10 road matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 15.