Ravens head coach Jesse Minter confirmed Tuesday that Fagnano (ankle) will start Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The undrafted rookie out of UConn will make his first NFL start with Lamar Jackson (thumb) headed for injured reserve and Tyler Huntley (toe) unlikely to be available. After both Jackson and Huntley made early departures in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bills, Fagnano was pressed into action for the first time in his career and finished with 10 completions on 21 attempts for 91 yards and an interception. Fagnano emerged from the contest with a right ankle injury and was sporting a heavy brace during Tuesday's practice, but he'll be healthy enough to direct the offense for at least one week. Expect the Ravens to lean heavily on the Derrick Henry-led ground attack to help take the pressure off the inexperienced Fagnano, at least for as long as the game script allows for it.