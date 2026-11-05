Trade acquisition Jacoby Brissett is not expected to be available for Baltimore until Week 10, leaving Fagnano as the team's projected starting quarterback for Week 9, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Lamar Jackson bound for IR with a thumb injury to his throwing hand and Tyler Huntley expected to miss the rest of the season with turf toe, coach Jesse Minter named Fagnano as the Ravens' starting quarterback for Week 9 on Tuesday. However, news broke Wednesday that Baltimore is finalizing a trade to acquire quarterback Jacoby Brissett, casting doubt on Fagnano's place in the pecking order. It looks like he'll ultimately take a back seat to Brissett starting in Week 10, but since the trade won't be finalized in time for Brissett to be available for the Ravens on Thursday, Fagnano still projects to start versus the Jaguars.