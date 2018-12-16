Ravens' Joe Flacco: Active as backup Week 15

Flacco (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but will serve as the backup quarterback to Lamar Jackson.

Flacco practiced in full all week, so the active status was expected. However, with Jackson having forged a 3-1 record as a starter, he'll remain in the top job against a vulnerable Tampa defense in Week 15. Flacco's active status knocks Robert Griffin III back to inactive status.