Ravens' Joe Flacco: Active as backup Week 15
Flacco (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but will serve as the backup quarterback to Lamar Jackson.
Flacco practiced in full all week, so the active status was expected. However, with Jackson having forged a 3-1 record as a starter, he'll remain in the top job against a vulnerable Tampa defense in Week 15. Flacco's active status knocks Robert Griffin III back to inactive status.
More News
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Practices fully, but listed as questionable•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Set for full practice•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Slated for backup role•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Could steal snaps from Jackson•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Sticks on inactive list•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Confident in health, but status TBD•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15