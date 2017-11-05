Ravens' Joe Flacco: Active for Sunday's game

Flacco (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's road game against the Titans.

Flacco practiced fully this week, so this outcome was expected despite the veteran QB having been deemed questionable on the Ravens' Week 9 injury report. Eight games into the 2017 season, Flacco has thrown just six touchdowns versus eight interceptions, but his prospects Sunday are boosted by the fact that both Mike Wallace (back) and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) are available this weekend.