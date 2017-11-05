Ravens' Joe Flacco: Active for Sunday's game
Flacco (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's road game against the Titans.
Flacco practiced fully this week, so this outcome was expected despite the veteran QB having been deemed questionable on the Ravens' Week 9 injury report. Eight games into the 2017 season, Flacco has thrown just six touchdowns versus eight interceptions, but his prospects Sunday are boosted by the fact that both Mike Wallace (back) and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) are available this weekend.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...