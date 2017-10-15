Ravens' Joe Flacco: Awful again in overtime defeat

Flacco completed 24 of 41 passes for 180 yards and two interceptions without a touchdown while adding a two-point conversion and a two-yard rush in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bears.

Flacco threw for 67 more yards than opposing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but that's not saying much given the veteran's embarrassing 4.4 yards per attempt. Baltimore's two touchdowns in this one came on a kickoff return and a punt return as Flacco failed to lead the offense to pay dirt while throwing a pick-six among his two interceptions. Flacco's touchdown-to-interception ratio now sits at an awful 4:8 to go with an average of just 167 passing yards per game. Surely you can find a better quarterback option on waivers.