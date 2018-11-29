Ravens' Joe Flacco: Back at work

Flacco participated in practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his hip on Nov. 4, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hensley notes that Flacco was limited in his participation Thursday, adding that Lamar Jackson is still considered the favorite to start at QB for the Ravens this weekend against Atlanta. For his part, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic doesn't see Flacco as a likely "option for Sunday, but he could certainly factor in next week's decision depending on what (the) Ravens do Sunday against Falcons and how Jackson plays."