Ravens' Joe Flacco: Confident in health, but status TBD

Flacco, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is dealing with a small tear in his right hip but is rapidly approaching full health, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The specifics of the right hip injury Flacco has been dealing with for the past month hadn't been revealed, so Rapoport's report provides some illumination on that front. After sitting out the Ravens' last three games and practicing throughout this week -- including in full capacity Friday -- Flacco believes he's healthy enough to start. It's unclear if the Ravens agree with that assessment, however, or if they're even eager to hand the top gig back to Flacco if they are comfortable with his health. Over the past three games while filling in for Flacco, Lamar Jackson hasn't offered much of an upgrade as a passer, but his dynamic ability as a runner has sparked the Baltimore offense en route to three consecutive wins. With that in mind, it's expected Jackson will receive another start in Kansas City, though Flacco could have a role in the game plan if he dresses as the No. 2 quarterback.