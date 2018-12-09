Ravens' Joe Flacco: Confident in health, but status TBD
Flacco, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is dealing with a small tear in his right hip but is rapidly approaching full health, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The specifics of the right hip injury Flacco has been dealing with for the past month hadn't been revealed, so Rapoport's report provides some illumination on that front. After sitting out the Ravens' last three games and practicing throughout this week -- including in full capacity Friday -- Flacco believes he's healthy enough to start. It's unclear if the Ravens agree with that assessment, however, or if they're even eager to hand the top gig back to Flacco if they are comfortable with his health. Over the past three games while filling in for Flacco, Lamar Jackson hasn't offered much of an upgrade as a passer, but his dynamic ability as a runner has sparked the Baltimore offense en route to three consecutive wins. With that in mind, it's expected Jackson will receive another start in Kansas City, though Flacco could have a role in the game plan if he dresses as the No. 2 quarterback.
More News
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still up in the air•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still needs medical clearance•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Practicing for third straight day•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Looks better, not expected to start•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Will remain limited Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Ready to ramp up practice work•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14