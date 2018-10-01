Ravens' Joe Flacco: Continues impressive play
Flacco completed 28 of 42 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-14 victory over the Steelers.
Flacco put together another quality performance and did so by using his tools to their strengths. Not only did he twice connect with the speedy John Brown on a pair of deep balls, Flacco also picked apart the Steelers defense by consistently finding Willie Snead and Michael Crabtree for modest gains. Flacco is now averaging 313 passing yards and two scores in four games to start the 2018 season and will look to continue his success in Week 5 against a Browns team that just surrendered 437 passing yards to Derek Carr and the Raiders in Week 4.
