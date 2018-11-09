Ravens' Joe Flacco: Could miss time with hip injury

Flacco is seeking medical opinions for a hip injury, with surgery and prolonged rest considered two of the options for treatment, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

The third option is to simply play through the injury, but La Canfora believes that's the least likely of the choices. It means Lamar Jackson could be under center after a Week 10 bye when the Ravens host the Bengals on Nov. 18. There were already rumblings about a transition before the hip injury was reported, with Jackson viewed as the franchise quarterback of the future and Baltimore mired in a three-game losing streak. Given his upside as a rushing threat, Jackson should now be owned in all two-QB formats as well as many single-QB leagues.