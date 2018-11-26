Ravens' Joe Flacco: Could split snaps with Jackson

Coach John Harbaugh suggested Flacco (hip) could eventually split snaps with Lamar Jackson, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

While it hasn't been done by an NFL team in recent memory, there is some argument to be made for splitting snaps between the two quarterbacks. The Baltimore rushing attack has been far better with Jackson on the field, but he's struggled in obvious passing situations. Before any decision can be made, the Ravens need to figure out if Flacco will even be healthy enough to play Week 13 in Atlanta. On that note, the 33-year-old quarterback is visiting a doctor Monday to see if he can get clearance for a return to practice Wednesday. Harbaugh did seem to hint at a cautious approach, noting that Flacco will be at risk of dislocating his hip if he's brought back too soon.