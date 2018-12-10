Ravens' Joe Flacco: Could steal snaps from Jackson

Coach John Harbaugh suggested Flacco (hip) will have a role in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. "It stands to reason that if Joe's ready to go, he'll be part of the game plan," Harbaugh said Monday. "He's too good of a player not to be."

Harbaugh seems to be hinting at splitting snaps between his two quarterbacks rather than having Flacco replace Lamar Jackson (ankle) as the starter. The team needs Jackson on the field to run the ball effectively, but he does leave a lot to be desired in obvious passing situations, even after showing some progress on that front during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. Jackson's ankle injury adds another dimension to the situation, though both he and Harbaugh have downplayed the severity. If nothing else, Flacco should be available as the team's No. 2 quarterback after spending the past four weeks on the inactive list. This won't be the last we hear about the Ravens' quarterback situation this week.