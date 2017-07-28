Ravens' Joe Flacco: Dealing with stiffness

Flacco's absence from practice is mostly due to stiffness in his back rather than a disc problem, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports.

Flacco's back injury was initially described as a disc issue, but it thankfully appears that his impediment is more so related to stiffness. The quarterback's flexibility has been hindered by the problem, causing Flacco to be pulled from practice this week. While there's no concrete timetable for Flacco's return, and the Ravens will rightfully exercise caution with their signal caller, the team hopes some rest will allow Flacco to take the field again next week.