Ravens' Joe Flacco: Doubtful for Week 11

The Ravens are listing Flacco (hip) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Coach John Harbaugh left the door open earlier this week for Flacco to play even if he failed to practice Wednesday through Friday, but the doubtful designation implies there's a slim chance that will actually happen. Unless Flacco's condition takes a dramatic turn for the better leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, he'll miss out on his first start since the 2015 season. It's unclear who would receive the starting assignment if Flacco can't go, as Robert Griffin and Lamar Jackson both took reps with the first-team offense during practice this week. The possibility also exists that Harbaugh may use both of his available quarterbacks at some point during the contest.