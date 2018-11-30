Ravens' Joe Flacco: Doubtful for Week 13

The Ravens list Flacco (hip) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

After sitting out the Ravens' previous two games while managing a right hip injury, Flacco returned to practice Thursday and was on the field again Friday, but his limited activity both days wasn't enough to earn him a questionable tag. Instead, Flacco looks to be trending toward a third straight absence, with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports relaying that Lamar Jackson will remain Baltimore's starting quarterback for another week. It's still possible that Flacco will be available in a backup capacity, but with a third signal-caller already on the roster in Robert Griffin, it's likely the Ravens would prefer to go with the healthier option as the understudy to Jackson. The rookie has led the Ravens to wins in his first two starts, but he may need a quality showing against Atlanta to retain the top gig next weekend in Kansas City if Flacco is close to full strength by that point.