Ravens' Joe Flacco: Doubtful for Week 13
The Ravens list Flacco (hip) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
After sitting out the Ravens' previous two games while managing a right hip injury, Flacco returned to practice Thursday and was on the field again Friday, but his limited activity both days wasn't enough to earn him a questionable tag. Instead, Flacco looks to be trending toward a third straight absence, with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports relaying that Lamar Jackson will remain Baltimore's starting quarterback for another week. It's still possible that Flacco will be available in a backup capacity, but with a third signal-caller already on the roster in Robert Griffin, it's likely the Ravens would prefer to go with the healthier option as the understudy to Jackson. The rookie has led the Ravens to wins in his first two starts, but he may need a quality showing against Atlanta to retain the top gig next weekend in Kansas City if Flacco is close to full strength by that point.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13