Ravens' Joe Flacco: Expected to miss about a week

Coach John Harbaugh noted Thursday that Flacco should miss about a week of practice due to a back issue.

Per Harbaugh, the Ravens' starting signal-caller is expected to be fine, but back issues can be tricky, making this a situation to monitor in the month of August. On the plus side, Harbaugh stressed Thursday that Flacco's regular-season status shouldn't be in peril. In Flacco's absence, top backup Ryan Mallett, along with Dustin Vaughan, are on hand to handle the team's QB reps in practice.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories