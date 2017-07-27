Ravens' Joe Flacco: Expected to miss about a week
Coach John Harbaugh noted Thursday that Flacco should miss about a week of practice due to a back issue.
Per Harbaugh, the Ravens' starting signal-caller is expected to be fine, but back issues can be tricky, making this a situation to monitor in the month of August. On the plus side, Harbaugh stressed Thursday that Flacco's regular-season status shouldn't be in peril. In Flacco's absence, top backup Ryan Mallett, along with Dustin Vaughan, are on hand to handle the team's QB reps in practice.
