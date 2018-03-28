Ravens' Joe Flacco: Expected to rebound
With Flacco healthy and boasting a couple new weapons, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is counting on "exponential" growth from the passing attack, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
Harbaugh's expectation feels overly optimistic, as it isn't entirely clear that the team's new wideout duo of Michael Crabtree and John Brown will be an upgrade on Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin. The Ravens do figure to add more talent at wideout and tight end before Week 1, having already shown interest in restricted free agents Willie Snead and Cameron Meredith. Flacco started all 16 games last year, but it did seem that a back injury from the summer impacted him early in the campaign. He sat out all of training camp and the preseason, and then threw for less than 250 yards each of his first eight games. Flacco did improve at the end of the year, accounting for 10 touchdowns (including one rushing) over the final five weeks while averaging 253.2 passing yards. A normal, healthy offseason would help him build trust with Crabtree and Brown, as well as any other receivers the Ravens might acquire before training camp.
