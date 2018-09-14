Ravens' Joe Flacco: Explodes for sensational yardage total in loss

Flacco completed 32 of 55 passes for 375 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Thursday. He also gained eight yards on three rushes and lost a fumble.

The veteran quarterback was guilty of three miscues overall, but with the Ravens playing catch-up for the entirety of the contest, he still put up a very palatable fantasy line. Flacco connected with nine different pass catchers overall and hit Mark Andrews and John Brown for one- and 21-yard touchdowns, respectively. However, his first-quarter interception in his own territory ultimately led to a Bengals touchdown. Meanwhile, his fumble on the Ravens' 20-yard line with 2:52 remaining and the deficit down to just eight points ultimately sealed Baltimore's fate by enabling a field goal that put the contest out of reach. Flacco will look to bounce back against the Broncos in a Week 3 home matchup.