Ravens' Joe Flacco: Extends interception streak

Flacco went 31-for-49 for 235 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.

Baltimore opened up the pass game a bit more Sunday, but Flacco still struggled to find much success as he averaged under 5.0 yards per attempt and turned in his second consecutive two-interception outing. Dating back to last season, Flacco has now thrown a pick in 10 straight games. The Ravens been inconsistent with their game plans to this point, as Flacco has logged outings with 17, 34, 18, and 49 pass attempts, leading to volatile production. Flacco and the Ravens will hit the road in Week 5 for a matchup in Oakland against the Raiders.