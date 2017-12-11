Ravens' Joe Flacco: Fails to fend off Steelers

Flacco completed 20 of 35 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Steelers.

After tossing a pick on the opening drive, Flacco bounced back in a big way by leading the Ravens to six scoring drives against one of the league's best defenses. He was most impressive in the third quarter when he, with his team initially down three points, orchestrated three of such drives to lift his team to an 11-point advantage to start the final quarter of play. However, the wheels fell off thereafter as the Steelers forced punts on two of the next four possessions with Flacco's final chance to win the game ending after he fumbled out of bounds with time expiring. Up next for him and the rest of the Ravens is a Week 15 matchup with the Browns, where Flacco is only a recommended fantasy option in two-quarterback settings.