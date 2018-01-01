Ravens' Joe Flacco: Falls short of playoffs
Flacco completed 25 of 47 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Bengals.
Flacco picked things up after halftime, but completed only 5 of 19 passes for 28 yards in the first half. The spark was a six-yard touchdown to receiver Chris Moore at the end of the first half, set up by Moore's 87-yard kick return. The Ravens offense looked like a different team after that, with the only real blemish being a redzone pick-six on a pass bobbled by Moore. Despite the abysmal first half, the veteran signal caller continued his strong play down the stretch, but ultimately fell short of carrying Baltimore to the postseason.
