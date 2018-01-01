Ravens' Joe Flacco: Falls short of playoffs

Flacco completed 25 of 47 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Bengals.

Flacco picked things up after halftime, but completed only 5 of 19 passes for 28 yards in the first half. The spark was a six-yard touchdown to receiver Chris Moore at the end of the first half, set up by Moore's 87-yard kick return. The Ravens offense looked like a different team after that, with the only real blemish being a redzone pick-six on a pass bobbled by Moore. Despite the abysmal first half, the veteran signal caller continued his strong play down the stretch, but ultimately fell short of carrying Baltimore to the postseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories