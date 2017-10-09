Ravens' Joe Flacco: Finally breaks interception streak
Flacco completed 19 of 26 passes for 222 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Raiders.
Flacco connected with Mike Wallace for gains of 54, 52 and 27, accounting for 59 percent of the quarterback's yardage. While his performance didn't do anything to help fantasy owners, Flacco had his best game of the season from the Ravens' perspective, even managing not to throw a pick for the first time since Week 11 last season. Sunday's mark of 8.5 yards per pass attempt was his best in any game since Week 8 in 2015. Encouraging as that may be for the Baltimore offense, it also illustrates that Flacco is among the least attractive fantasy options at quarterback. Expectations should remain modest, even in a favorable Week 6 home matchup against the Bears.
