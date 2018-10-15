Ravens' Joe Flacco: Finds end zone again in win

Flacco completed 25 of 37 passing attempts for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Titans. He added four yards on three rushing attempts.

Flacco found Michael Crabtree for a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter and turned over the scoring to Alex Collins after that. With an effective rushing game setting the pace, the 33-year-old would turn in his least productive performance of the season as he tallied his fewest passing yards since Week 1 but didn't make up for it with three touchdowns this time. The Delaware product will try to get rolling again Week 7 against New Orleans.