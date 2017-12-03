Ravens' Joe Flacco: Has most productive game of season

Flacco completed 22 of 36 passes for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns during Sunday's 44-20 win over the Lions.

Flacco recorded his most productive game of the year, setting a new season high in yardage while tossing multiple touchdowns without a turnover for the first time. He was able to complete throws at all levels, including a 66-yard deep ball down the sideline to Mike Wallace. Flacco had failed top top 200 yards through the air in five of his previous six games, so this was an encouraging development for the veteran. He'll be hard-pressed to produce a repeat performance, however, with a matchup against the Steelers next on the schedule.