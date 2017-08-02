Ravens' Joe Flacco: Heading in right direction

Flacco (back) is feeling better and trending toward a return to practice, NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports.

Flacco has already missed the first week of training camp while recovering from back stiffness, but he still has plenty of time to get enough repetitions to fully prepare for the regular season, assuming he returns to practice at some point in August. He may be disappointed by his supporting cast whenever he returns, as RB Kenneth Dixon (knee) and TE Crockett Gillmore (knee) have already been lost for the season, while WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) doesn't yet have a timetable. Baltimore's shaky offensive line also took a hit, with rookie G Nico Siragusa (knee) suffering a season-ending injury.