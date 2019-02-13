Ravens' Joe Flacco: Heading to Denver in trade
The Ravens agreed in principle Wednesday to trade Flacco to the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The trade won't become official until March 13, when the new league year begins. Baltimore was only able to net a 2019 fourth-round pick in exchange for the quarterback, who is scheduled to earn an $18.5 million base salary in 2019, per OverTheCap.com. Of course, the 34-year-old might be willing to accept a pay cut in exchange for what might amount to one of his best opportunities around the NFL to win a starting job. It isn't clear what the Broncos plan to do with fellow quarterback Case Keenum, who is scheduled for a $21 million cap hit if he's on the roster or a $10 million charge if he isn't (per OverTheCap.com). The Broncos may envision a competition between Flacco and Keenum, or they could trade/release the latter and then bring in a young signal-caller.
