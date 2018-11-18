Ravens' Joe Flacco: Iffy for Week 12

Coach John Harbaugh relayed after Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bengals that it might be tough for Flacco (hip) to play next weekend against the Raiders, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Of course, there's less urgency to get Flacco back on the field following the effort of Lamar Jackson in his first NFL start Sunday. In addition to completing 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards (with a pick), Jackson helped spark the Baltimore offense by running for 117 yards on 27 carries.