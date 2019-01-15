Ravens' Joe Flacco: Likely headed elsewhere in 2019

Coach John Harbaugh intimated last week that the Ravens will proceed with Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback and likely won't retain Flacco for 2019, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. "Joe Flacco is going to play really well in this league. Joe can still play," Harbaugh said. "I think we saw that in the first half of the this season. Joe's going to have a market. A lot of teams are going to want Joe, because they understand that. I'll be in Joe's corner, wherever he's at, unless we play him."

After Jackson replaced an injured Flacco as starter in Week 11 and retained the top gig once the veteran was healthy again en route to guiding the Ravens to six wins in their final seven regular-season contests, there was never much of an expectation that Flacco was long for the roster. Due $18.5 million in 2019, Flacco is too pricey to be rostered as a backup, a reality Harbaugh acknowledged in his comments following the Ravens' wild-card loss to the Chargers on Jan. 6. Given that Flacco has failed to crack 7.0 yards per attempt in any of the past four seasons and owns a mediocre 64:46 TD:INT over that span, it's fair to wonder if that salary may be too rich for another team to pay even if it envisions him serving as a starter. With that in mind, the Ravens could struggle to find a trade partner this offseason and may end up releasing him outright, which would enable Flacco to sign with a team at a salary more appropriate for his talent.