Ravens' Joe Flacco: Looks better, not expected to start
Flacco (hip) displayed improved mobility during Wednesday's practice, but Lamar Jackson is expected to get another Sunday in Kansas City, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Still a limited participant, Flacco needs medical clearance to play in a game and may be stuck in a backup role even after that happens. It makes sense for the Ravens to go with a run-first approach led by Lamar Jackson in Week 14, hoping to drain the clock and limit the number of total possessions while taking aim at a Chiefs defense ranked No. 31 in yards allowed per carry (5.1). The plan might fall apart if Patrick Mahomes stakes the Chiefs to a large lead and forces Baltimore to abandon the run, but it's a chance worth taking when playing as a sizable underdog on the road. That being said, the Ravens haven't made an announcement on their Week 14 starter and probably won't be in any rush to do so.
