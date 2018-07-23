Ravens' Joe Flacco: Looks faster at camp

Flacco has shown improved mobility during the opening days of training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "It looks like he's moving and grooving better than he has in several years," said Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.

While never much of a rushing threat, Flacco at least displayed passable athleticism for most of his career prior to suffering a torn ACL in November 2015. He wore a brace on his left knee the past two seasons, but the bigger issue in 2017 was a back injury that held him out for the entire preseason and seemed to bother him into the regular season. Flacco did average 253 passing yards and two TDs per game in December, finally looking healthy as the Ravens came up just short of a wild-card spot. It was enough to lock him in as the Week 1 starter for another season, but not enough to prevent the team from selecting Lamar Jackson at No. 32 overall in April's draft. While he'll likely be limited to occasional snaps in special packages to begin his career, the Heisman winner could get a look as the starter if Flacco struggles or the Ravens fail to compete for the playoffs. The 33-year-old quarterback saw his pass-catching corps undergo a complete makeover in the offseason, with Michael Crabtree, John Brown, Willie Snead, Hayden Hurst (undisclosed) and Mark Andrews replacing Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Michael Campanaro and Ben Watson.