Ravens' Joe Flacco: Manages team to victory

Flacco completed 22 of 28 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers.

Flacco notched a fourth consecutive game completing more than 65 percent of his passes while also falling south of 6.8 yards per attempt. The Ravens' ultra-conservative passing offense might be a waste of Flacco's big arm, but it's been enough to get the job done whenever the excellent Baltimore defense has turned in a dominant performance. Flacco has yet to produce a game with more than two touchdowns or 261 passing yards, hinting at little in the way of upside. He does have a favorable Week 12 home matchup against a Houston defense that's consistently been shredded by opposing QBs since losing J.J. Watt (leg) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) for the season.