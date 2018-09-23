Ravens' Joe Flacco: Money in the red zone

Flacco completed 25 of 40 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-14 win over Denver.

Flacco gave the Ravens the lead for good midway through the second quarter, tossing a flare out to Javorius Allen for a 12-yard score. Baltimore has been a red-zone juggernaut through three weeks, a perfect 12 for 12 on touchdowns. Flacco's savvy play has been a big part of that. Despite the flack that he caught in the offseason and the looming presence of Lamar Jackson, the veteran passer is on pace to throw for 4,741 yards this season, which would shatter his career high by over 400 yards. After cutting through a tough Denver defense, he is treated to a divisional showdown with a desperate Steelers team on Sunday night.

